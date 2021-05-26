Cancel
KJ Apa to Star in Rod Lurie’s Military Drama ‘West Pointer’ for Lionsgate

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
KJ Apa, one of the young stars of “Riverdale,” is next set to star in “West Pointer,” a military drama for director Rod Lurie and Lionsgate. Lurie, who most recently directed “The Outpost” from last year, will write and direct “West Pointer,” which is set at the military academy West Point and stars Apa as a cocky student who graduated top of his class in high school but now enters a community where everyone is best of the best.

