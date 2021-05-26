KJ Apa to Star in Rod Lurie’s Military Drama ‘West Pointer’ for Lionsgate

Riverdale star KJ Apa is getting ready to be a father. Thanks to a post on his Instagram page, fans now know that his girlfriend, model Clara Berry, is pregnant. KJ chose to share the news in a comment under a picture of the two of them lounging on the couch, with Clara exposing her baby bump. "She's pregnant btw," KJ wrote in the comments, with Clara replying to write "We are ❤️." Now, fans want to know when Clara's due date is.