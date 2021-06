For the past 15 years, the Cartier Women’s Initiative has spotlighted pioneering female entrepreneurs who are making great sustainable strides — both in terms of social and environmental impact — within fashion, tech, and science. The competition has sponsored over 260 women and awarded over $4 million in financial support since the program’s inception in 2006. Ahead of this year’s event, which takes place from May 24 to May 26 and will be held virtually, the luxury brand unveiled its 24 finalists for the 2021 Cartier Women’s Initiative.