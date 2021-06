KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The news came as a surprise, relief, concern, and joy to many in downtown Knoxville, as the CDC released new guidance on mask wearing. If you are fully vaccinated, which the CDC defines as two weeks after your final dose, you are allowed to take your mask off when inside and you don’t have to social distance. Although the CDC guidance has been widely followed in Knox County, businesses have the ability right now to still require masks even if you have been vaccinated.