COLUMBUS — Two Ohio lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution this week calling for a convention of states to address the size of the federal government. State Reps. Riordan McClain, R-Upper Sandusky, and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, said they plan to introduce the resolution, which would create a convention that could discuss the topics of “limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, term limits for Congress and other government officials, and fiscal restraints for the federal government.”