Florin Court Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)
Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP's holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.