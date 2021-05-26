Florin Court Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.