Memorial day is soon here and for many it is the unofficial start of summer. Welcomed by most, what summer and winter have in common that unlike fall and spring their weather is pretty much stable. That is to say, they are either hot or cold. Unlike fall and spring, they remain pretty stable one way or the other throughout their duration. In fall and spring, the pendulum swings back and forth, sometimes wildly. It amuses me when spring grows cold and people say, "Winter's back," when the normal spring weather is often chilly, just as the fall weather has times of warmth.