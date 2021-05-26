J. Cole Has More Puma RS-Dreamer Colorways on the Way

All 2021 Jordan release dates haven’t passed, but rumors have already begun circulating regarding retros for 2022. Among them, the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal”. Teased via mock-up, the forthcoming pair indulges in a predominantly “White” leather base. The famed “Cement Grey” elephant print makes an appearance around the toe and heel. Yet, the anticipated take on Tinker Hatfield’s first design for the Air Jordan line makes its loudest statement with the “Bronze” and “Cardinal Red” that animates everything from the lower eye-stays to the perforated leather near the collar. Reminiscent of the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” last seen in 2011, the upcoming proposition will likely look different in official images, but the prospect of arriving as depicted in initial renderings already has collectors excited.