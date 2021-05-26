J. Cole Has More Puma RS-Dreamer Colorways on the Way
Today, the sportswear brand confirmed that at least three more iterations of J. Cole’s on and off-court basketball model will be releasing this year. The set includes red, blue, and lime green makeups with each of the respective hues covering the mesh upper while each style is contrasted by black accents including on the overlay panels and the ProFoam-cushioned midsole. The red colorway will hit shelves starting this Thursday followed by the blue pair dropping on July 2. Rounding out the pack is the lime green makeup dropping on Sept. 3.solecollector.com