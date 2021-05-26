Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

A one-stop-shop for planning your family's summer

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Planning for a summer full of activities for parents and kids can be a daunting task. But Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department has the answer. "Discover Greensboro is your guide to all things Greensboro Parks and Recreation! The guide is published three times a year: January-May, June-August, and September-December, " said Jennifer Hance of Parks and Recreation, "Discover Greensboro is available in print in English and online in English and Spanish and actually has everything you need to plan your summer."

www.wfmynews2.com
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Outdoor Sports#Guide#Discover Greensboro#Kids#Print#N C#Pools#September December#June August#January May#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Sports
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Ways to bring more happiness into your life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. With today being the last day of the month, we thought we’d talk about ways to bring more happiness to your life. Your happiness isn’t dependent on others. Ignore what others think or say about you. Their opinion doesn’t matter....
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Is your 'item' worth big money? How to go from yard sale to appraisal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yard sales are the way you can make a little money off the stuff you no longer want and others find a treasure for a deal. In fact, the well-known 301 Endless Yard Sale in North Carolina is back this year on June 18 -19, 2021. It’s 100 miles on Highway 301 from Weldon, Rocky Mount, Wilson, Selma, and Dunn. Anything and everything will be there.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Asheboro man honored for helping underserved youth

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Jon Hardister, NC representative for District 59 presented Joel Leonard with a state flag that had been flown over the N.C. Legislative Building in his honor over the weekend. Leonard was recognized for his development of the first mobile makerspace in North Carolina, MAKESBORO USA, according to...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Free swim lessons provided for underserved children and kids in foster care

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two major North Carolina swim organizations are teaming up to help kids who might not otherwise be able to afford it to get swim lessons. The Greensboro Aquatic Center and the Carolina Swims Foundation will begin program to teach kids in foster care and underserved children how to swim. The Greensboro Aquatic Center will open its doors to the Carolina Swims Foundation for the lessons beginning June 8.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Children's Museum reopens this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Greensboro Children's Museum is opening its doors. Members are currently allowed inside but everyone qualifies on Saturday May 29th and forward. The Kick-off to Summer! event will include live Music from 10-year-old local musician, Finn Phoenix, food trucks...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Over 40 free concerts coming to downtown Greensboro this year!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is promising a slate of free entertainment following a fairly dry entertainment scene last year due to COVID. According to a release, Center City Park will host two concert series in Food Truck Friday Grooves, taking place every Friday through October at lunchtime, and City Sunsets on Saturday nights this summer.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro, North Carolina

Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online. Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro. “While we’re excited that...