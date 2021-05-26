A one-stop-shop for planning your family's summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Planning for a summer full of activities for parents and kids can be a daunting task. But Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department has the answer. "Discover Greensboro is your guide to all things Greensboro Parks and Recreation! The guide is published three times a year: January-May, June-August, and September-December, " said Jennifer Hance of Parks and Recreation, "Discover Greensboro is available in print in English and online in English and Spanish and actually has everything you need to plan your summer."