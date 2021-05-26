Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 20,700 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blok#Data Sharing#Llp#Stock Investors#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Investment#Nysearca#Blok#Lincoln National Corp#D A Davidson Co#Crp R Llc#Marketbeat Com#Company#Average Price#Mid Day Trading#Selling#Tax Deferred Account
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,879 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

11,873 Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.60% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Sells 253 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of The West Acquires 1,565 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $186.91

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 20,320 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Sells 743 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 729 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.