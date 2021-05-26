Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 20,700 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)
Florin Court Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com