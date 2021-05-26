Cancel
Mental Health

Teen Attaches Uplifting Notes to a Bridge To Help Those Struggling With Mental Health

By Arnesia Young
Cover picture for the articleYou never know where one small act of kindness can lead—even one where you never see the other person face-to-face. Paige Hunter, an 18-year-old student at East Durham College in northeast England, saw just how much of an impact her actions could make when she decided to attach uplifting messages to Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland. The inspiring teen tied more than 200 encouraging notes to the bridge in order to help those who might be facing a mental health crisis. She was inspired to do so after overcoming her own battle with mental health, which had previously led her to attempt to take her own life on that same bridge.

