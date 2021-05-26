Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

“iCarly” Fan Misogynoir is Part of a Larger Fandom Pattern

By Stitc h
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Hi, I’m playing Harper on iCarly. I’m not replacing Sam,” actress Laci Mosley began in a now-expired IG story video in the middle of May. It was supposed to be a moment of celebration — the Paramount+ revival of iCarly had recently shared a photo of the new cast on set, which includes returning stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, as well as newcomers Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. Instead, Mosley was having to fend off racist fans on social media, fans who wanted Jeannette McCurdy back in her role as Carly’s original best friend Sam. (McCurdy has retired from acting.) In her DMs and mentions on Instagram and Twitter, people called Mosley various slurs, including the n-word, and even made racist videos on TikTok, where her teenage sister saw them. These weren’t random trolls, but actual fans of the show on some level.

www.teenvogue.com
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jerry Trainor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Celebrities#Black People#Icarly#Icarly#Supergirl Comics#Action Comics#Hollywood Stars#Ig#Paramount#Tiktok#Anti Black#Titans#Fan Service#Omni Man#Racist Fandom Behavior#Fandom Spaces#Cw Superhero Fandoms#Multiple Fandoms#Engaged Fandoms#Actress Candice Patton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesComplex

Laci Mosley Responds to Racist Abuse Over ‘iCarly’ Reboot Casting

Laci Mosley, who’s set to play one of the new characters in the Paramount+ revival of iCarly, has received racist abuse in response to her casting. “I’ve been deleting and blocking people but I can’t be bothered anymore,” Mosley wrote on her Instagram Story per NBC News, highlighting the racist comments directed at her. “Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it’s just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off guard.”
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 'iCarly' reboot trailer is here

The trailer for the upcoming "iCarly" reboot has dropped. The Nickelodeon show first debuted in 2007 ran for five years. The show revolved around best friends Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam (Jennette McCurdy), who accidentally go viral after their friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) posts a clip of them online from an audition. They then create a webcast that becomes a hit.
TV SeriesComicBook

iCarly Revival Reveals First Trailer

Fans of the original iCarly were sad to see the show go back in 2012, but now the crew is back together with a few new additions in the new revival from Paramount+, and now we have the official trailer teasing what fans can expect. The trailer starts out with where things left off in the series finale, but then we flash forward to now, where Spencer offers to help in any way he can and Carly reveals the show is coming back, including the famous Spencer as a baby gag from the original series. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara wows in curve-hugging flares and the brightest tank top

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara looked fabulous in florals as she arrived in Burbank for her appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday. The Modern Family star stunned in a post she shared with her 21.8 million Instagram followers that showed her rocking a pair of Zimmermann poppy floral print flares outside The Ellen Show studio.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

The Flash (Season 7 Episode 9) “Timeless” trailer, release date

After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Startattle.com – The Flash | CW.
Books & Literaturejohndcook.com

A Pattern Language

I first heard of the book A Pattern Language sometime in the 1990s. I had left academia, for the first time [1], and was working as a software developer. Although the book is about architecture, software developers were exited about the book because of its analogs to software development patterns. The “Gang of Four” book Design Patterns, a book about object oriented programming, was also popular at the time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Announces “Happier Than Ever" World Tour

Billie Eilish is getting ready to get back on the road again. The “Your Power” singer announced that she’s officially returning to the live music scene with next year’s Happier Than Ever world tour. “GOING ON TOURRRRRR AGAINNNNNN,” Billie wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday, May 21 alongside a short video clip that shows the singer-songwriter (complete with her fresh blonde hair) sitting in a row of empty stadium seats.
Weight LossPosted by
Teen Vogue

Demi Lovato on Why We Shouldn't Compliment Weight Loss

As an eating disorder survivor, Demi Lovato has never shied away from speaking up about their recovery and speaking out against diet culture and its impact on mental health. Over the weekend, during the early hours of May 23, the singer took to Instagram Stories to post an urgent reminder that comments about weight, even those that are intended as positive, can have negative effects. “Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” they wrote. “If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement.”
TV SeriesComicBook

There's No New Episode of The Flash Tonight

The Flash has been a bit of a whirlwind thus far in Season 7 with Barry Allen/The Flash losing his power, getting it back, and then having to deal with the threat of mysterious new Forces created when the Speed Force was brought back to life. Last week on The CW series, Team Flash was able to finally work things out with the Speed, Still, Sage, and Strength Forces, closing that chapter of the story, but another chapter of The Flash's overall story is about to come to an end as well. As was announced last month, Carlos Valdes is leaving the series this season and the next episode of The Flash will see Valdes' Cisco Ramon say goodbye to the team. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how the series sends Cisco off. There is not a new episode of The Flash tonight. "Good-Bye Vibrations" will air next week on Tuesday, June 8th.
Hair CarePosted by
Teen Vogue

oVertone Releases “Cruella” Themed Color Conditioner Kits

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cruella de Vil might not spark a lot of moral inspiration (or, you know, any), but when it comes to Emma Stone’s rendition of the classic character, the hair goals are real. Between her signature dual-toned look and the bright red hue she rocks at different parts of the upcoming Disney film, you might find your fingers itching for the hair dye. Thanks to the color conditioning wizards at oVertone, you can get your Cruella hair fix—temporarily.
JobsThe Beat

Fandom Flames: Ageism in fandom, or the youths need to stop

Yes, Virginia, there are adults in fandom, and no need to participate in ageism. Adults who were, shocker, born before 2000. TikTok lives to mock millennials, millennials themselves are defining some of their own as “geriatric,” and younger fans are consistently shocked when adults “out” themselves, even going so far as to make Tumblr posts saying adults don’t have a place in fandom. Of course, we millennials have a fragile grasp on time, with many of us shocked that 1990 was, in fact, over thirty years ago.
Violent CrimesEmpire

Sigourney Weaver Interview: My New York Year, Fandom, And Avatar 2

Sigourney Weaver is an out-and-out icon. From her recurring role as Ripley in Alien and its sequels, to Ghostbusters, to Galaxy Quest and Avatar, she’s had a career spanning multiple decades and multiple fan-favourite roles – and now she’s back in My New York Year, a literary tale in which she plays the agent of legendarily reclusive author JD Salinger. (In the US, the film is called My Salinger Year, tying it more directly to the Catcher In The Rye writer.)