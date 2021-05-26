“iCarly” Fan Misogynoir is Part of a Larger Fandom Pattern
“Hi, I’m playing Harper on iCarly. I’m not replacing Sam,” actress Laci Mosley began in a now-expired IG story video in the middle of May. It was supposed to be a moment of celebration — the Paramount+ revival of iCarly had recently shared a photo of the new cast on set, which includes returning stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, as well as newcomers Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. Instead, Mosley was having to fend off racist fans on social media, fans who wanted Jeannette McCurdy back in her role as Carly’s original best friend Sam. (McCurdy has retired from acting.) In her DMs and mentions on Instagram and Twitter, people called Mosley various slurs, including the n-word, and even made racist videos on TikTok, where her teenage sister saw them. These weren’t random trolls, but actual fans of the show on some level.www.teenvogue.com