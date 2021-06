Regardless of whether your business is a startup or well-established, deficiencies in order fulfillment can negatively impact your profitability and slow down your growth. According to Retail Touchpoints, 63% of customers expect deliveries within three days of their order. This kind of expectation means you will have to put in considerable effort in ensuring that your supply chain and order fulfillment process is optimized. With Amazon setting the industry benchmarks, most online sellers need to continually find methods of improving operations, reducing costs, and improving the customer experience to remain relevant. Inefficient operations can not only cost you significantly by way of lost profits but also your customer satisfaction will decline. Some tips for streamlining your order fulfillment process: