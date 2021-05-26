Cancel
Basid Coin Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (BASID)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and $1.62 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

