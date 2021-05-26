Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Birmingham, Auburn companies win first Alabama Launchpad competition of 2021

By Tyler Patchen
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first Alabama Launchpad of 2021 has concluded with a Birmingham and an Auburn-based startup coming home with prizes. Auburn-based Vulcan Line Tools won the concept stage portion of the competition with at total prize of $25,000. The company offers the Wave Timer, a method for measuring sag, tension and temperature in power lines to reduce costs for electric utilities as well as improve efficiency and ensure power lines are constructed properly.

www.bizjournals.com
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
Auburn, AL
Government
City
Auburn, AL
Birmingham, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Innovation#Marketing Software#Vulcan Inc#Software Tools#Vulcan Line Tools#The Wave Timer#Prizes#Industries#Electric Utilities#Line#Employees#Cards#Home#Co Founder#Volunteer Judges#Budgets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Large metro Birmingham company eyes acquisitions

A Bessemer-based manufacturer of custom-built overhead cranes used in both manufacturing and shipping/warehousing facilities is entering a growth phase. DeSHAZO Crane Co. has launched a strategic growth initiative that has prompted company leaders to seek acquisitions not only of crane companies but also of any business that could be a good addition to their portfolio.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham automotive conference to feature tech pitch competition

The 2021 Southern Automotive Conference, which will take place from Oct. 13-15 in Birmingham, will feature a pitch competition. The competition will focus on providing companies with a new technology, innovative product or service valuable to the auto industry with the opportunity to earn a $10,000 cash reward and general exposure. Called Innovation Test Track, the competition will culminate with a pitch competition on Oct. 14. Four finalists will make final pitches to a team of expert judges with backgrounds in the automotive industry as well as technology and venture capital.
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Bham multifamily portfolio sells to Alabama investor

An apartment portfolio in Avondale and Crestwood sold for almost twice as much as the seller paid for it a few years ago. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Survey shows Birmingham companies want a hybrid work model

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The expiration of the mask orders are steps on the return to life as we knew it. But a new survey shows that things could look like when people go back to work in Birmingham. The Birmingham Business Journal surveyed almost 150 leaders across the city. Over...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Cecilia Crenshaw of Birmingham

“My parents were both born in Alabama and were here during the ’40s and ’50s, which was a very trying time. If anybody had the right to give up, they did. But they persevered and ended up moving up North – my father was in the Air Force – and were able to push and break through any barriers that they found. For me, I have been divorced, moved back to Birmingham with two little kids in tow and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I do next?’ Looking at my parents, who have always been my role models, I said that if they could go through and handle what they did, this is nothing. I pushed through, went ahead and got my master’s degree, made sure my kids were in the best schools. Just never give up.” – Cecilia Crenshaw of Birmingham.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Auburn, Alabama among finalists for SEC QB transfer

It continues to look like TJ Finley could be making the move from SEC quarterback room to another. The ex-LSU quarterback will announce his transfer destination Monday at 11 a.m. CT and has Auburn and Alabama among his four finalists, he told AL.com. Penn State and Houston are the other...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Rowing Qualifies for Its First NCAA Championship

Alabama Rowing is making program history after being selected as one of 22 Division 1 teams to compete in the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championship on Tuesday, May 18. Last week Alabama placed second in the Big 12 Conference. If you didn’t know, Alabama Rowing is the only varsity sport at The University of Alabama that competes in the Big 12. The SEC does not sponsor rowing.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Ronald McKeithen of Birmingham

“When I went to prison, I realized a lot of talents that I had. Potential. I didn’t know that I could draw. I could work with wood. I didn’t know how good I was with my hands. The situation in which I grew up, I didn’t have anyone in my life that was trying to tap into whatever potential I had. When I found out about them in prison, it helped me open up my creativity. I always wanted to learn how to draw people. This lady – I went to this class – just told me, ‘You can do it.’ I guess I just needed somebody to believe in me. When she looked me in my eyes and told me, I just started drawing. I realized that one of the worst things I did was doubt myself and it held me back from doing things that I could have been doing. Now, I’m putting away that doubt. When I look at somebody else’s eyes and I see myself through their eyes, I can see my worth. I can see that they see something in me, so I need to find that and execute it, make it blossom. That’s what has been happening lately, so much has been blossomed. So many opportunities are coming up, I’ve got to sit back and decide which direction I want to go because all of them are wonderful and none of them are going backwards, all of them are going forward. I think the worst thing anyone can do is doubt themselves. Even if nobody will believe in you, you’ve got to believe in yourself. Once I started doing that, the world kind of opened up to me.” – Ronald McKeithen of Birmingham.
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Amazon plans another facility in Alabama

Amazon.com Inc. is expanding its presence in Alabama yet again. The online retail giant plans to open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Limestone Country portion of Huntsville and is expected to create over 500 jobs in the area. The center will focus on large customer items, such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

East Alabama manufacturing companies looking for new hires

OXFORD, Ala. — Thursday, the Oxford Civic Center will fill with representatives from 20 manufacturing companies looking for new hires. "A very wide range of careers whether you have no experience and you are entry level with no skill. They will train you. If you have career tech training. If you have two year training from somewhere like Gadsden State or a four year degree from JSU," Lorie Denton, with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council said.
Alabama StateTimes Daily

Alabama softball wins super regional opener

TUSCALOOSA — KB Sides hit a three-run triple and scored in a four-run fourth inning that carried Alabama to a 4-3 win over Kentucky on Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Best of the Bar: Denise Killebrew, Baker Donelson

Shareholder and co-chair of real estate and finance group, Baker Donelson. How has Covid-19 affected your practice area? What has been surprising to me is how little Covid-19 has affected our business. Immediately following the March 2020 lockdown, we spent much of our time with crisis management. However, by late spring our real estate practice picked up rather dramatically and has been going strong ever since.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Alabama Takes First Game Of Super Regional

KB Sides blasted a bases-loaded triple. Montana Fouts was very good if not perfect. Patrick Murphy showed a lot of guts. All of that led to Alabama softball taking the first game in the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional in Tuscaloosa, 4-3 over Kentucky Friday. Alabama trailed 2-0 going to the...
Alabama StateWSFA

Kickoff times set for Alabama vs. Miami, Auburn vs. Penn State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football’s season opener against Miami (Fla.) on September 4 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast nationally on ABC. The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will square off in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama will then open its...