BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, but where do people look for a special gift? Floral shops are popular. But many florists are busier than ever. Florist Steven Webb said, “It’s indescribably busy. You tell people you’re busy. Oh no, you can’t be that busy [what some say] but it is. Tell anyone who has never worked in a flower shop to work Mother’s Day and see how busy it is. Everybody has a mother, not everyone has a sweetheart.”