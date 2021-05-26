Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.