Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
