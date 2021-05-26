Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fountain Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FTN)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $801,949.76 and approximately $7,295.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Ftn#Matic#Busd#Btc#Theta#0 00018614#Drep#Mkr#Ftt#Cryptocompare#Gdax#Free Cryptobeat#Trading#Fountain Profile Fountain#Fountain Daily#Currency#Buying#Chainlink#Blockchain Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KuCoin Token Price Reaches $6.87 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.87 or 0.00019151 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $550.49 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EFFORCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.69 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $73.29 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

LCMS Market Cap Hits $14.25 Million (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $313,826.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ShareRing (SHR) Market Cap Achieves $47.40 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

yearn.finance II Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.90 Million (YFII)

Yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Webflix Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,812.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $494,507.73 and approximately $5,812.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bird.Money (BIRD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $354,358.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $52.51 or 0.00146353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Cap Tops $164.87

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 78.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $164.87 and approximately $66,846.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $29,871.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $120,469.08 and approximately $149.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $101,375.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $258.15 or 0.00719544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,231.82 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $41,231.82 and approximately $61.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bean Cash (BITB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 112.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 117.8% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $3.00 million and $479.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Horizon Protocol Market Cap Hits $8.77 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $53,293.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ren Reaches Market Cap of $464.10 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ren has a market cap of $464.10 million and approximately $70.09 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VeChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. VeChain has a market cap of $7.05 billion and $1.03 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UCA Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,232.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $1.95 million and $13,232.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.