Keys to the game: How the Sixers can clinch game 2 against the Wizards

After winning the opening game of the series in explosive fashion, the Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Wizards once more. Taking a 2-0 lead would obviously be a dream start to the teams’ playoff run and after the opener ended 125-118 following some foul trouble and a couple of offensive inefficiencies from the Sixers, they’ll be hoping that tonight’s game goes a lot more swimmingly. Here are the three biggest keys to ensuring that happens.