Three Flyers who could replace Nolan Patrick next season
Three Philadelphia Flyers debuted in 2020-2021 at the center position. Which one could replace Nolan Patrick if he leaves this offseason?. Since the season finale victory over the New Jersey Devils, I’ve outlined failsafe options regarding Nolan Patrick. There are affordable free agents for around likely $1.5mil or less who could fill in. Before the NHL Expansion Draft, Patrick has the most trade value before Philadelphia has to go all-in without a future return. His pre-expansion value includes any negotiations that Ron Francis would want to strike a pre-draft deal for a pick.phillysportsnetwork.com