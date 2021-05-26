Three Flyers who could replace Nolan Patrick next season

Someone call PETA, because this horse has been beaten to death. In all seriousness, there’s a million different ways to interpret what’s happening with Nolan Patrick right now. Does he not care? Is he just not good anymore? Why isn’t he as good as we wanted him to be? Some fair, others not, all questions that won’t stop until we find answers. Those answers may never come, but one thing that will likely remain is the negativity.