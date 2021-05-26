Trouble With the Curve

The magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) equations are continuum models used in the study of a wide range of plasma physics systems, including the evolution of complex plasma dynamics in tokamak disruptions. However, efficient numerical solution methods for MHD are extremely challenging due to disparate time and length scales, strong hyperbolic phenomena, and nonlinearity. Therefore the development of scalable, implicit MHD algorithms and high-resolution adaptive mesh refinement strategies is of considerable importance. In this work, we develop a high-order stabilized finite-element algorithm for the reduced visco-resistive MHD equations based on the MFEM finite element library (this http URL). The scheme is fully implicit, solved with the Jacobian-free Newton-Krylov (JFNK) method with a physics-based preconditioning strategy. Our preconditioning strategy is a generalization of the physics-based preconditioning methods in [Chacon, et al, JCP 2002] to adaptive, stabilized finite elements. Algebraic multigrid methods are used to invert sub-block operators to achieve scalability. A parallel adaptive mesh refinement scheme with dynamic load-balancing is implemented to efficiently resolve the multi-scale spatial features of the system. Our implementation uses the MFEM framework, which provides arbitrary-order polynomials and flexible adaptive conforming and non-conforming meshes capabilities. Results demonstrate the accuracy, efficiency, and scalability of the implicit scheme in the presence of large scale disparity. The potential of the AMR approach is demonstrated on an island coalescence problem in the high Lundquist-number regime ($\ge 10^7$) with the successful resolution of plasmoid instabilities and thin current sheets.