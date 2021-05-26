Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Trouble With the Curve

By Jordan Ellenberg
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. This...

slate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hassett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Disease Outbreaks#Cdc#Arizona State University#Data Transmission#Slate#Penguin Press 2021#Ihme#Mongols#Liberal#The House Of Commons#The London Daily News#Parliament#Cdc#Pets Com#Disease Trajectory#Predictable Dynamics#Time#Disease Dynamics#Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
IndustryPOLITICO

Why infrastructure talks are in real trouble

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

Millions of vacant jobs add up to a massive wake-up call

The real reason American employers are facing a labor shortage has nothing to do with unemployment payments but everything to do with the Covid pandemic and what it revealed about a country that has spent decades mistreating, neglecting and radically underpaying its workers, says Jill Filipovic.
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
HealthPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason 'Healthism' Is So Troubling

It's hard to deny that the importance of staying healthy is being spoken about a lot more. From social media to television commercials that urge you to make the switch to embracing healthier food choices and an active lifestyle, fitness is pretty much a trending topic everywhere. How much is too much, though?
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Why the American People Have Turned Against Biden

Something remarkable is happening in America. You can see what’s happening in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire with forensic audits happening, or about to happen. Many more are on the way. Americans are finally seriously questioning the results of the 2020 election. The light bulb has gone off. Americans are...
Jobsrecruitingfuture.com

Ep 358: Data & Analytics Skills

As digital transformation accelerates even faster, the market for data analysts, data scientists and data engineers continues to grow exponentially. So how do employers make sense of this talent market to hire the right skills for their business, and can data science be applied to the process itself to drive better outcomes?
Marketsreportsgo.com

Transportation Analytics Market 2021 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2026

‘ Transportation Analytics Market’ research report is a complete study of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, business drivers, challenges, with key manufactures profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market outline and vital statistics, based on the market status of the company and is a valuable source of management and track for businesses and individuals interested in Transportation Analytics Market size forecast.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Researchers explore ways to detect 'deep fakes' in geography

Can you trust the map on your smartphone, or the satellite image on your computer screen?. So far, yes, but it may only be a matter of time until the growing problem of "deep fakes" converges with geographical information science (GIS). Researchers such as Associate Professor of Geography Chengbin Deng are doing what they can to get ahead of the problem.
Computer Sciencedatadriveninvestor.com

Key aspects and highest Salaries of a Senior Data Scientist

Data science is a rapidly growing field in the current modern world. According to Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job postings, as said that the demand for data science experts is expected to grow 19 percent over the next 10 years. Data Scientists are analytical data experts...
SciencePhysics World

Quantum algorithm provides new approach to NP-hard problem

Imagine a parallel universe where physicists are remunerated so handsomely that they can accumulate multitudinous assets. In this alternate universe, you naturally wish to share your good fortune, so you decide to divide your assets equally between your two non-physicist friends. This is an example of the number partitioning problem, in which the aim is to partition a single list of integers into two balanced lists in a way that minimizes the discrepancy between the sums of each list. In this example, the integers correspond to the values of your assets and the balanced lists represent the assets going to each friend.
Public Health19fortyfive.com

What Happens if the Coronavirus Wuhan Lab Leak Thesis Is True?

There is a growing realization that efforts by key scientists, political leaders, and most of the mainstream media to stifle debate about the origin of the coronavirus are failing rapidly. Until a few weeks ago, allegations that the virus may have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than...
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins House seat to replace Deb Haaland

Democrat Melanie Stansbury defeated her Republican opponent Mark Moores in the special election to represent New Mexico's 1st congressional district, a House seat vacated when Deb Haaland was confirmed as President Biden's Interior secretary, per AP. Why it matters: Stansbury's victory Tuesday night will grow Democrats' thin majority in the...
SciencePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Lost City of Atlantis Found?

For as long as I can remember, I've heard the legendary story of Atlantis. It's a tale as old as time, really. An ancient city with advanced technology lost in the ocean and never to be seen again. Most consider it folklore and flat-out made up. However, could the lost city of Atlantis really exist, and has it been found?
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails lift lid on life in eye of the Covid storm

As Anthony Fauci, the US’s leading infectious diseases official, grappled with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, he was pulled in many directions. Donald Trump’s White House, which was downplaying the dangers, was demanding he portray the outbreak on their terms; the media was hungry for answers; and Fauci’s email inbox was constantly full with officials, the public and celebrities offering advice and seeking information about the world’s deadliest health crisis for a century.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An adaptive scalable fully implicit algorithm based on stabilized finite element for reduced visco-resistive MHD

The magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) equations are continuum models used in the study of a wide range of plasma physics systems, including the evolution of complex plasma dynamics in tokamak disruptions. However, efficient numerical solution methods for MHD are extremely challenging due to disparate time and length scales, strong hyperbolic phenomena, and nonlinearity. Therefore the development of scalable, implicit MHD algorithms and high-resolution adaptive mesh refinement strategies is of considerable importance. In this work, we develop a high-order stabilized finite-element algorithm for the reduced visco-resistive MHD equations based on the MFEM finite element library (this http URL). The scheme is fully implicit, solved with the Jacobian-free Newton-Krylov (JFNK) method with a physics-based preconditioning strategy. Our preconditioning strategy is a generalization of the physics-based preconditioning methods in [Chacon, et al, JCP 2002] to adaptive, stabilized finite elements. Algebraic multigrid methods are used to invert sub-block operators to achieve scalability. A parallel adaptive mesh refinement scheme with dynamic load-balancing is implemented to efficiently resolve the multi-scale spatial features of the system. Our implementation uses the MFEM framework, which provides arbitrary-order polynomials and flexible adaptive conforming and non-conforming meshes capabilities. Results demonstrate the accuracy, efficiency, and scalability of the implicit scheme in the presence of large scale disparity. The potential of the AMR approach is demonstrated on an island coalescence problem in the high Lundquist-number regime ($\ge 10^7$) with the successful resolution of plasmoid instabilities and thin current sheets.
Computersarxiv.org

VA-GCN: A Vector Attention Graph Convolution Network for learning on Point Clouds

Owing to the development of research on local aggregation operators, dramatic breakthrough has been made in point cloud analysis models. However, existing local aggregation operators in the current literature fail to attach decent importance to the local information of the point cloud, which limits the power of the models. To fit this gap, we propose an efficient Vector Attention Convolution module (VAConv), which utilizes K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) to extract the neighbor points of each input point, and then uses the elevation and azimuth relationship of the vectors between the center point and its neighbors to construct an attention weight matrix for edge features. Afterwards, the VAConv adopts a dual-channel structure to fuse weighted edge features and global features. To verify the efficiency of the VAConv, we connect the VAConvs with different receptive fields in parallel to obtain a Multi-scale graph convolutional network, VA-GCN. The proposed VA-GCN achieves state-of-the-art performance on standard benchmarks including ModelNet40, S3DIS and ShapeNet. Remarkably, on the ModelNet40 dataset for 3D classification, VA-GCN increased by 2.4% compared to the baseline.