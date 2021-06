Each year the Washington County Coaches Association gathers all the coaches from all five Washington County high schools in each of the sports and chooses an All- County Team for each sport. The schools include Leroy, Washington County, Millry, Fruitdale and McIntosh high schools. The sports are football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball. The number of players on the teams from each school sometimes depends on how the team did during the season or how they finished their season.