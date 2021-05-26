Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.