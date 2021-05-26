Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com