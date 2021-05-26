Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Laboratory#Vitamin D#Equity Investment#Trust Company#Investment Management#Asset Management#Diversified Trust Co#Sec#Norges Bank#Jefferies Financial Group#Truist Securities#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Argus#Peg#Labcorp Diagnostics#Holdings Channel Com#Marketbeat Com#Labcorp Drug Development#Lh Shares#America Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 265,156 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $970,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.60% of Visteon worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,736 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. A number of other hedge funds have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Amplify Energy worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 396.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.