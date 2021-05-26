Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.