Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.