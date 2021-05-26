Dara Reneé Is Tired Of The Scorpio Slander

Count it all joy. At 40, this is my mantra of gratitude as I live and reflect on what and who it took for me to be here today. I’m in a new stage of life, in love with myself and the many, many people who helped me become myself. Of course, no life is without struggle, and I’ve had my share. Though I’ve been performing long before breaking hearts as Candy on Pose, it took years for me to be able to come into the entertainment industry as my full, authentic self.