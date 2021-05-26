Dara Reneé Is Tired Of The Scorpio Slander
When Dara Reneé dressed up in head-to-toe cheetah print to see the Cheetah Girls live in concert as a child, she had no idea that Disney would be part of her destiny in a major way. Reneé first hit the scene in 2018 in the musical adaptation and Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, and the following year brought even more abundance. Not only did she land a three-episode arc on Black-ish, but also landed a gig that let her show off all of her talents: a part on the main cast of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.www.nylon.com