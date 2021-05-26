Cancel
NY Comptroller Announces Record Return For Pension Fund

wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for social changes at online retailer Amazon. Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt spoke with the Democrat, who reports a record return on pension fund investments of nearly 34 percent, a result of the past year’s booming stock market.

Person
Andrew Cuomo
