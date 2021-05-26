Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, MA

Track improvements to Berkshire Line in Stockbridge to begin Thursday

By Edge Staff
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting railroad track improvements on the Berkshire Line in Stockbridge. The work will begin on Thursday, May 27, and is being conducted as part of the second phase of the Berkshire Line Track Improvement Project. The work along the railroad right of way will consist of installing new stone ballast, replacing six miles of jointed rail with new continuously welded rail, replacing turnout switches, and maintaining bridges. The work will take place primarily during daytime hours, with some overnight work occurring during reconstruction operations for the Furnace Road railroad crossing.

theberkshireedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Stockbridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
Stockbridge, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Construction#Road Closures#Road Traffic#Emergency Vehicles#Roadway Traffic#Reconstruction Operations#Furnace Road#Traffic Impacts#Massdot#Jointed Rail#Timeline#Turnout Switches#Daytime Hours#Police Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Clarksburg, MAiBerkshires.com

Clarksburg Opening up Town Hall, Community Center

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — Town Hall will reopen to the public on June 1 and the Community Center now under the state guidelines. The Select Board voted at last week's marathon meeting to begin normalization of town operations, including the resumption of in-person meetings. Town buildings were closed March 8, 2020,...
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Daily Voice

Massive, Days-Long Forest Fire Still Burning In Western Mass

Fire crews are back at work on Monday morning, May 17 after spending the weekend battling a massive brush fire that broke out in Berkshire County. On Friday, May 14, a fire was first reported in Williamstown near Henderson Road, prompting a response from area departments as it quickly spread from approximately 180 acres of land to upwards 300 acres as of Sunday, May 16.
Berkshire County, MAWNYT

Firefighters battling large brush fire in Berkshire County

NewsChannel 13 is tracking a large brush fire in Berkshire County. It broke out in Williamstown, and so far, the flames have spread across at least 180 acres. Fire departments across the county and into Vermont have been working on this. Firefighters have been battling the flames for three days now.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

20+ Services Berkshire Residents Want Available on a 24 Hour Basis

There's no doubt that Berkshire County has much to offer but what about 24 hour services? There's a section of the local community that could benefit from certain services and businesses being available 24 hours. Maybe you have a whacky work schedule or you run into some type of emergency involving your pet. What if you run out of your medications? 24 hour access would most likely solve these issues. Don't get me wrong, this is something that many towns, or counties could enact in their community, not just the Berkshires.
Stockbridge, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Mills is best candidate for Stockbridge Planning Board

We are supporting Mark Mills in his run for a seat on the Stockbridge Planning Board. Mark’s campaign is based on his desire to preserve open space in Stockbridge while encouraging more housing to accommodate Berkshire-based families and local seniors looking to downsize but stay in town. Mark is concerned that our current 2- and 4-acre zoning will lead to development of more million-dollar homes on large lots which will gobble up precious open space while providing few housing opportunities to town residents. Mark is a very well-qualified and caring man who will be a real asset to Stockbridge. We’re fortunate that he has decided to run and we must do our best to make this opportunity materialize!
Stockbridge, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Mary Hart endorses Don Chabon for Stockbridge Selectboard

Don Chabon has been an active member of our Stockbridge town in different ways for many years, chairing the Democratic committee, serving on the Selectboard, and the Planning Board. We are giving him our support for selectman of Stockbridge. Please consider voting for Don. All those who serve our town...