Track improvements to Berkshire Line in Stockbridge to begin Thursday

We are supporting Mark Mills in his run for a seat on the Stockbridge Planning Board. Mark’s campaign is based on his desire to preserve open space in Stockbridge while encouraging more housing to accommodate Berkshire-based families and local seniors looking to downsize but stay in town. Mark is concerned that our current 2- and 4-acre zoning will lead to development of more million-dollar homes on large lots which will gobble up precious open space while providing few housing opportunities to town residents. Mark is a very well-qualified and caring man who will be a real asset to Stockbridge. We’re fortunate that he has decided to run and we must do our best to make this opportunity materialize!