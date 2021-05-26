Track improvements to Berkshire Line in Stockbridge to begin Thursday
STOCKBRIDGE — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting railroad track improvements on the Berkshire Line in Stockbridge. The work will begin on Thursday, May 27, and is being conducted as part of the second phase of the Berkshire Line Track Improvement Project. The work along the railroad right of way will consist of installing new stone ballast, replacing six miles of jointed rail with new continuously welded rail, replacing turnout switches, and maintaining bridges. The work will take place primarily during daytime hours, with some overnight work occurring during reconstruction operations for the Furnace Road railroad crossing.