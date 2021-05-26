Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Temps to hit record-breaking 101 degrees by the middle of next week in Moses Lake

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSES LAKE - You’ll want to crank up the A/C next Wednesday if you live in Moses Lake or anywhere nearby. Meteorological data provided by The Weather Channel shows a temperature of 101 degrees forecast for Wednesday, June 2 in Moses Lake. June 2 will be the hottest day of 2021, so far, for most of north central Washington.

www.ifiberone.com
