Wednesday’s 10-game MLB DFS main slate offers a top-heavy pitching selection, with two premium aces and several strong contenders in good spots from the upper echelons of the salary range on both sites. Getting to a combination of premium starters with money left over for bats is a neat trick on the DraftKings slate, while FanDuel players will have a somewhat easier time of it. With a few weaker arms on the back end of the pitching slate, there should be some targetable bats and home run candidates for use tonight as well, including the Red Sox against a rookie making his debut and the Dodgers against weak Mariners pitching. The slate has some obvious power upside spots as well, so it should be an interesting night for lineup constructions.