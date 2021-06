Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been vaccinated using Russia’s Sputnik V Covid jab, it has been reported.Russian news agency interfax said Mr Assad had been inoculated on Thursday.Riad Haddad, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, told reporters the president had got the injection.Last month, a Covid-19 vaccine campaign was launched in Idlib, Syria's only remaining rebel-held enclave. Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, was one of the first to benefit from 53,800 UN-secured AstraZeneca jabs delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on 21 April.Idlib health official Yasser Najib said at the time the jabs were provided through...