Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Mass. Fire Official Says Historic East Mountain Fire 95% Contained

wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wildland fire that burned around a thousand acres of land in Northern Berkshire County last week is almost fully contained. The East Mountain Fire was the largest of its kind in Massachusetts in more than two decades. Scores of firefighters from around the region as well as state units battled the fire as it moved east from Williamstown to Clarksburg. Chief Forest Fire Warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Dave Celino says it hasn’t grown since last weekend. WAMC spoke with Celino about the historic nature of the East Mountain Fire, and what it says about the potential for future wildland fires in Berkshire County.

www.wamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Clarksburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Williamstown, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Fire History#Mountain Ridge#Forest Fires#Mass#Wamc#East Mountain Fire#Firefighters#Northern Berkshire County#Average Fires#Chestnut Oak Ecosystem#Tekoa Mountain#Fire Influence#Pine Cobble#State Units#Winds#July#Recreation Dave Celino#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateStamford Advocate

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
North Adams, MAtheberkshireedge.com

North County News: East Mountain fire update

NORTH ADAMS — Williamstown Fire Chief Craig A. Pedercini, State Fire Warden David Celino, and North Adams Mayor Thomas W. Bernard said the brush fire in the Clarksburg State Forest has burned about 800 acres and is 60 percent contained. The “East Mountain” fire started burning Friday night in Williamstown in a remote wooded area that is difficult to access. No structures are threatened by the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital over the weekend. He is in good condition but remains hospitalized.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateABC6.com

Massachusetts to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the state will be moving up its reopening timeline to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, in time for Memorial Day. Baker said the state is quickly approaching its vaccination goals, that’s why state leaders feel it’s time...
Clarksburg, MAiBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Fight Against Williamstown Forest Fire Continues Monday

09:01AM / Monday, May 17, 2021Print Story | Email Story. UPDATE: Firefighters made their way back up the mountain Monday morning to continue battling the brush fire. Firefighters spent the morning organizing and North Adams Fire Chief Brent LeFevbre said once they get on scene, he will have a better sense of the current state of the blaze.
Berkshire County, MAWNYT

Firefighters battling large brush fire in Berkshire County

NewsChannel 13 is tracking a large brush fire in Berkshire County. It broke out in Williamstown, and so far, the flames have spread across at least 180 acres. Fire departments across the county and into Vermont have been working on this. Firefighters have been battling the flames for three days now.
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.