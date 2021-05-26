Mass. Fire Official Says Historic East Mountain Fire 95% Contained

The wildland fire that burned around a thousand acres of land in Northern Berkshire County last week is almost fully contained. The East Mountain Fire was the largest of its kind in Massachusetts in more than two decades. Scores of firefighters from around the region as well as state units battled the fire as it moved east from Williamstown to Clarksburg. Chief Forest Fire Warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Dave Celino says it hasn’t grown since last weekend. WAMC spoke with Celino about the historic nature of the East Mountain Fire, and what it says about the potential for future wildland fires in Berkshire County.