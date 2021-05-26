A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

In a single day last week, three major international oil companies faced one court case and two boardroom battles, all of which are in pursuit for a better environment and a greener future. Oil companies are being pushed to focus more on cleaner air and energy, and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. Shell Oil faced new music from a court ruling to reduce carbon emissions and strive to do better. The company will appeal the ruling but it will be a lost case against the public attitude that is forcing oil companies to speed up its program eventually.