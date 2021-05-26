Cancel
Pontiac, MI

DJ Minx 2021

Macomb Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic Weekend: Umphrey's McGee, Micro Movement, Michigan Rattlers, more... Jam band favorite Umphrey's McGee hits town for two shows, Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, at the Crofoot Festival Grounds on Municipal Parking Lot 9 in Pontiac. Doors open at 6 p.m. for both, with tickets starting at $200 per pod of four people. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Call 248-858-9333 or visit thecrofoot.com. For an interview with the band visit theoaklandpress.com/entertainment.

Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Entertainment
Royal Oak, MIThe Oakland Press

Hotel Royal Oak joins area's corps of post-COVID live music venues

Music fans are waiting, and hoping, for a resumption of live concerts — especially this summer, under the sun and stars at the various Detroit metro area amphitheaters. Until that happens, however, there are plenty of opportunities to hear live performances, on a smaller scale, in an outdoor setting. Particularly...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Detroit Chamber Music Society returns to stage with pair of concerts

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit brings classical music back to a live indoor setting with two May concerts in Oakland County. Cuban Brothers Aldo Lopez-Gavilan and Ilmar Gavilan play Aldo's violin-and-piano compositions at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Flagstar Strand Theatre, 12 N. Saginaw St. Pontiac. A week later, the Verona Quartet — joined by a pair of Sphinx Competition laureates — performs pieces by Dvora, Strauss and more at 5 and 8 p.m. in the Seligman Performing Arts Center on the campus of Detroit Country Day School, 22305 W. 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills.
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Music Weekend: Crofoot outdoors, Weezer, the Accidentals, Staind, more ...

With concerts gradually coming back into play, Pontiac's Crofoot complex is revving up again — outside. As it did last fall, the venue will host a series of shows at the Crofoot Festival Grounds in municipal parking lot No. 9 at Pike and Saginaw streets. Mt. Joy and Michigander open the season on Friday, May 7, with Liquid Stranger on Saturday, May 8. Gates for both open at 6 p.m.