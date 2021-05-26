DJ Minx 2021

With concerts gradually coming back into play, Pontiac's Crofoot complex is revving up again — outside. As it did last fall, the venue will host a series of shows at the Crofoot Festival Grounds in municipal parking lot No. 9 at Pike and Saginaw streets. Mt. Joy and Michigander open the season on Friday, May 7, with Liquid Stranger on Saturday, May 8. Gates for both open at 6 p.m.