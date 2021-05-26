Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The rise of the citizen developer in the pandemic economy - how low-code and no-code made a difference

By Nayaki Nayyar
diginomica.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a year ago, we witnessed a rapid shift in the way we do business. Organizations across the country transitioned their workforces to operate in remote environments. IT teams had to pivot to deploy digital transformation initiatives at warp speed. With this shift, we also saw employees across industries begin to take on new, tech-focused tasks on top of what they were already doing, to ensure business continuity. While the hours were long and the future remained uncertain, a movement arose from the DIY, nimble, teamwork mentality — citizen developers.

diginomica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Software Applications#Software Developers#Enterprise Applications#Enterprise Software#Software Automation#Enterprise Data#Diy#Itsm#Qsr#Citizen Developers#Process Automation#Platforms#Workflow Processes#Workflows#Capabilities#User Friendly Products#Leverage#Data Management#Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Technologydevops.com

Element Announces Element Unify Integration with AWS IoT SiteWise to Enable Condition-based Monitoring for Industrial Customers

Element Unify provides context-rich plant data for real-time KPIs and metrics, helping industrials make better, data-driven decisions using an ISO 27001 certified solution. San Francisco, CA, June 9, 2021 — Element, a leading software provider in IT/OT data management for industrial companies, today announced a new offering featuring an API integration between its Element Unify product and AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that makes it easy to collect, store, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale. The API integration is designed to give customers the ability to centralize plant data model integration and metadata management, enabling data to be ingested into AWS services, including AWS IoT SiteWise and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) industrial data lake.
Businessthecustomer.net

ANNEX CLOUD LAUNCHES LOYALTY EXPERIENCE PLATFORM™

Company’s Next-gen Loyalty and Data Management Solution Dominates the Global Marketplace as Demands for Collecting First-party Data at Scale and Owning the Customer Relationship Continue to Rise. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today the...
Technologytippnews.com

United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’ in Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report. MarketsandMarkets’ report recognizes United Private Cloud as the...
Jersey City, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

ElectrifAi's Integration with Snowflake to Help Improve Business Performance

The machine learning company plans to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF. JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectrifAi is excited to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF, upon its final release, a service that includes native support for multiple programming languages that allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to write code in the languages of their choice. This move will make it easier for ElectrifAi to integrate its library of pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud.
Technologythefastmode.com

Living on the Edge: How Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solutions are Changing the Enterprise Featured

Where does your enterprise stand in the digital transformation process? Every enterprise, every industry, every migration is unique, but they all rely on a solid cloud strategy focused on the needs of the business, the appetite for risk, and a trust in the benefits of cloud migration. And yet, it’s also true that one constant in every case is that effective digital transformation presents a number of common challenges.
Businessvmblog.com

Hammerspace Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Simplified Access to Unstructured Data in the Data Cloud

Hammerspace announced a partnership with Snowflake allowing customers to replicate file data into Snowflake, improving customer's data accessibility, secure data sharing, and reducing storage maintenance to near-zero. Snowflake customers who deploy Hammerspace can greatly simplify their hybrid cloud NAS storage experience while reducing the overall cost of their file data.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The $1.8 Billion Acquisition Of Stack Overflow Aims To Turbocharge The World’s Software Knowhow | #education | #technology | #training

In yet another sign that the world is software-driven, Prosus N.V., one of the world’s largest tech investment firms operating as the international Internet assets arm of South African multinational Naspers, announced on June 2 that it’s acquiring Stack Overflow, a global knowledge-sharing platform for developers and technologists, for $1.8B. Prosus already owns significant stakes in online education companies Udemy and Codecademy, in addition to a number of other tech companies—most notably, Tencent.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

GBH Powers Media Workflows With EditShare Cloud Solutions

EditShare®, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today announced that public media producer GBH, the largest content creator for PBS, has invested in EditShare’s EFSv cloud solution to modernize media workflows across its post-production operations. An early adopter of cloud technologies for its broader IT needs, GBH’s move to EFSv extends video production into the cloud, maximizing operational efficiencies and reducing overall costs. The open EFSv platform facilitates both hybrid and cloud post-production workflows which optimize content access and enhance the user experience for video editors who create critically acclaimed programs such as NOVA, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.
Softwareaithority.com

Exadel Announces AI Practice to Help Transform the Modern Enterprise

AI Practice Helps Exadel Clients Solve Business Challenges With Actionable Insights, Deeper Customer Knowledge, Proactive Operations and More. Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, announced the availability of its AI Practice. The Exadel AI Practice is a business unit that creates Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions to address the needs of today’s digitally transformed enterprises. The practice examines existing products and approaches to discover how AI solutions can be applied to add value, and bring them to life through software development.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Gartner names 8 supply chain tech themes for 2021

As companies pursue more digitally interconnected supply chain networks in 2021, the analyst group Gartner Inc. is tracking eight top technology themes with the greatest transformational potential, the group said today. Those supply chain technology themes all share an ability to help users foster operational resiliency across business functions, technology,...
Softwarestackoverflow.blog

Using low-code tools to iterate products faster

Many developers are skeptical of using low-code tooling to build software. Buying software instead of building it has advantages, especially when your goal is to iterate faster. Back in 2015, I was leading an engineering team at an early-stage education technology startup. We had built an early version of our...
Softwarecnx-software.com

Toradex extends Torizon to Development and Operation (DevOps) Platform for IoT Linux Devices (Sponsored)

Toradex is extending its Torizon to a full IoT Development and Operations (DevOps) Platform for Linux Devices, including free hosted remote updates, device monitoring, and fleet management solution. Torizon enables modern, iterative product development by seamlessly integrating hardware, a Linux OS, development tools, remote updates, and fleet operations. Thereby creating...
IBMcoursera.org

IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate

This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio. No prior programming experience or Cloud background is required to start this program. You'll skill up with the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Full Stack Cloud Native applications, giving you the practical skills to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of technologies including: Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Istio, Python programming, Databases, SQL, NoSQL, Django ORM, Bootstrap, Application Security, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, including the capstone project, you will have developed several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deployed them on a cloud platform using Cloud Native methodologies.
ComputersCIO

Discover the Key to Low-Code Creativity

Teach a person to fish, the old saying goes, and they’ll feed themselves forever. In the low-code era, that’s also true for many employees. If you give them the right tools and training, they can solve their own business problems by building custom apps. “We’re seeing a lot of knowledge...
Softwarethenexthint.com

Data Tools In Research And Development

Digital transformation is rapidly changing the perception of companies and users in terms of products and services. Its effectiveness is not limited only to the services offered by the company but also influences business operations and processes to a greater extent. The evolution of emerging technologies like big data, artificial...
Technologynewrelic.com

How European PaaS Company DeltaBlue Integrates With New Relic

To learn more about New Relic customers like DeltaBlue, explore their stories at Our Customers. At DeltaBlue, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform designed to increase time to market by automating application lifecycle management, we take an approach unlike many other providers in our space: We are virtualization-agnostic. This allows us to support containers as well as full VMs and bare metal. Rather than just running on top of Kubernetes, you can run Kubernetes on top of our platform.
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
SoftwareZDNet

Even in low-code software development, IT departments still need to hold users' hands

Give a user software, and you feed them for a month. Teach a user to build software, and you feed them for at least two months. Even with the proliferation of low-code and no-code tools in today's market, it looks like IT managers will have to stay tuned into what users are doing with the technology. Low-code and no-code are seen as the tools and platforms that enable business users to build and launch applications without the involvement of IT departments. However, in more than nine out of 10 cases, IT does need to stay involved.
Computersdevgenius.io

How to stop developers creating legacy code

Software developers and the principle of least effort. The principle of least effort is a broad theory that covers diverse fields from evolutionary biology to webpage design. It postulates that animals, people, and even well-designed machines will naturally choose the path of least resistance or “effort” — Principle of least effort.
ComputersSDTimes.com

Low code meets the urgency of today’s rapidly changing world

It should come as no surprise that low code was instrumental in facilitating the large-scale changes many companies had to undergo last year, and continues to be an important part of many organizations’ strategies moving forward. In fact, an upcoming survey by IT company ServiceNow and Radar Media shows that...