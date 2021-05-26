World-Themed Artisanal Cooking Packages
The World Kitchen Box from GlobeIn is a carefully curated artisanal packages that offer consumers global flavors in a sustainable way. The variety pack includes a Moroccan Harissa spice grinder from South Africa, Ilocano sea salt from the Philippines, and a spice tagine from Morocco–all packaged in a handwoven palm leaf basket from Mexico. The World Kitchen Box allows consumers to try something new in the kitchen while supporting grassroots brands and experienced craftspeople.www.trendhunter.com