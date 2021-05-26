Cancel
World-Themed Artisanal Cooking Packages

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Kitchen Box from GlobeIn is a carefully curated artisanal packages that offer consumers global flavors in a sustainable way. The variety pack includes a Moroccan Harissa spice grinder from South Africa, Ilocano sea salt from the Philippines, and a spice tagine from Morocco–all packaged in a handwoven palm leaf basket from Mexico. The World Kitchen Box allows consumers to try something new in the kitchen while supporting grassroots brands and experienced craftspeople.

Customizable Artisan-Style Shakes

The F’real Salted Caramel Milkshake is being launched by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to enjoy the artisan-inspired flavor in a new format. The milkshake boasts the namesake salted caramel flavor that can be further customized by mixing up the shake according to preferences. This will provide convenience store patrons with the option to mix theirs up thicker or thinner.
Citrus-Themed Food Collections

This year's PC Insiders Report Summer Edition collection from President's Choice spotlights yuzu as its star ingredient. Described as "lemon-meets-lime-meets-orange, with a unique, citrus tart flavour," the fruit is a staple in Japanese cuisine and can be enjoyed at home with a tasty product selection of sweet and savory options.
Crypto-Themed Pizza Giveaways

To mark Bitcoin Pizza Day, the event when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz traded 10,000 Bitcoin for two Papa John's pizzas, Slice and PizzaDAO will be teaming up to give away more than 1BTC worth of free pizza. Over 2,500 free pizzas will be shared across 50 states as part of the Rare Pizzas NFT project.
Cozy Noodle-Themed Pajamas

Kraft Mac & Cheese is getting in on the hype surrounding the upcoming release of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' with the launch of new noodle shapes that pay homage to some of the basketball cartoon's themes. In line with the launch, the brand is also giving fans the chance...
Movie-Themed Meal Kits

Taking a page from one of Disney's upcoming releases, Blue Apron put together a selection of Italian-inspired meals. In collaboration with Blue Apron, Walt Disney Studios is celebrating the June launch of Luca on Disney+ with curated recipes that take cues from local cuisine. The meal kits are available in...
Cartoon Alien-Themed Snacks

Hippeas teamed up with Illumination and Universal Pictures' Minions franchise to create limited-edition puff snacks inspired by the global pop culture phenomenon. The Minions-themed snacks created for the summer take the form of Organic Chickpea Puffs in the popular Vegan White Cheddar, which can be found in portable one-ounce bags and 10-ounce family sizes.
Juicy tales of the world's smelliest fruit! Poet whose husband begged her to throw away a durian, examines the most challenging produce to grow and cook

Eating a piece of fruit makes you feel virtuous: an apple may have the same calories as a digestive biscuit, but we all know which one is better for us. U.S. poet Kate Lebo, author of two cookery books about fruit pies, is particularly drawn to fruits which are hard to grow, challenging to cook or simply unfashionable.
The Consolation Of Cooking

A barbecue pork shoulder on an out of doors smoker or within the oven can take six to eight hours; with sous vide, it could take over a day. However, with sous vide cooking, this time is kind of 100 percent hands-off. As a potential source of further revenue to hold me over, I am thinking about starting my very own food blog. I have traveled throughout the US and the world with my husband and sampled numerous Cooking cuisines. This is certainly one of our favourite hobbies-we don’t have kids and have the choice to travel always of the year to incorporate in the course of the college year. In addition, my biological family is Filipino and taught me to cook filipino food, as well as different kinds of cuisine.
Cooking with Crain

I discovered a new dish, at least new to me: Bang Bang Chicken. Ironically enough, it’s a Chinese dish, and as you all must know by now, I love Chinese food and Chinese cooking. But perhaps the reason I haven’t been acquainted with this particular delicacy until now is that it’s Szechuan, meaning that it comes from a Chinese province that’s known for its hot and spicy cuisine, which is often a little too hot and spicy for me. And since there aren’t, to my knowledge, any restaurants closer than Grand Rapids that specialize in Szechuan cooking, Bang Bang Chicken somehow snuck through the cracks.
RV cooking: World's easiest lasagna's a favorite

Quick and easy lasagna has become a staple in our tiny kitchen on wheels. It involves putting together a few ingredients and nuking the saucy casserole. Not fancy, but so satisfying. Key ingredients include the oven ready pasta sheets from Barilla and a jar of pizza sauce -- thicker than...
COOK WE WILL

This section contains recipes that we also have videos shot for. We try to focus on video production as much as possible, so this section will grow rapidly.
Nature-Themed Spring Streetwear

Berghaus launches its newest collection to join the Dean Street line made specifically for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. It is designed with inspiration drawn from the dynamics of nature and humans' relationship with it. It is showcased in 'The Little Things in Life' campaign that is made possible alongside Orienteer Magazine.
Rosey Cooks

We will work with you to create a menu that fits your taste, budget and style. Locally sourced produce and the freshest ingredients means food that is exceptional in taste.
Cooks Corner

I nearly made it to June before cramming more grilling recipes into this space but, I’m sorry, the lure of Memorial Day weekend, mild temps and coolers of deck beers have won out. It’s time to grill and I will not resist this temptation further. So, I’m all for an...
Cooking in the West

My column about aging awhile back brought several suggestions on how to combat aging including advice on where to get the best deal on orthotic inserts for my shoes to suggestions that if I would forego wearing foundation, cross my heart undergarments, it would help pull the wrinkles out of my face. Although those were helpful hints, I decided it might be easier to just change the way I perceive the aging process.
AJ Fernandez Updates New World Puro Especial Packaging

AJ Fernandez has updated the packaging of its New World Puro Especial boxes to fit more in line with the rest of the New World brand. Starting June 1, the company will begin shipping the Puro Especial with new boxes and bands that use a combination of cream, black and gold, instead of the predominantly red packaging that has been used since the cigar debuted in 2017.
La Brea Bakery balances automation and artisan

La Brea Bakery, Van Nuys, Calif., is known for its artisan breads and its commitment to a 30-year-old mother starter and an artisan process. However, as the company has grown, automation has been necessary to keep up with the brand’s growth. Marcus Garcia, bakery director of La Brea Bakery’s Van Nuys facility, sat down with Baking & Snack to discuss how the bakery relies on automation to enable growth and what the future holds for La Brea Bakery.
Afghan Artisan Rug Pop Up Sale

Looking to do a little decorating in your NYC apartment? Head over to the Afghan Artisan Rug Pop Up Sale this weekend, where you'll find a gorgeous array of more than 1,000 hand-knotted rugs in a wide range of colors, sizes, and designs—one group even features designs inspired by Afghan-born poet Rumi. The rugs were flown in directly from Afghanistan and are being sold at wholesale prices (which is great when they are otherwise tough to find at a good price). The pop up sale will also feature other distinctive Afghan artisan goods, including contemporary clothing using Afghan silks from Zarif Design, handmade jewelry using Afghan stones from Veezha, both women-owned, and Ziba Foods, exporter of heirloom and wild-grown superfoods from Afghanistan.
Cooking Backwards

Maybe it’s the recipe’s “lukewarm scalded milk” that spills on the bottom corner of the page. Fountain pen ink swims up to meet it, ghosting the words below. No matter. Mary made her Easter Bread and Nut Roll so many times since she wrote it down in 1960—the date safe and crisp up at the top—that she barely needed to look at the recipe.
Plant-Based Ice Cream Flavors

As the summer rapidly approaches, Eclipse Food gears up for warm weather to launch seven new ice cream flavors. The plant-based dairy company is based in Berkeley, California. The ice cream brand is currently focusing on bringing "cowlessly creamy" ice cream to the industry's forefront. The startup food company aims...