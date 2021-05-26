Cancel
Brookville, KS

Brookville Hotel reopening on hold

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE — After announcing it would reopen the restaurant in June, the company that planned to buy the assets of the Brookville Hotel, just off of Interstate 70, said it has reached a roadblock in those plans. A statement by Munson's Prime Steakhouse owners Charles and Deanna Munson said they...

