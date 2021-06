AMERICUS – On Saturday, May 15, the third annual Thunder for the Wreaths will begin at 9 a.m. at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton with a short ceremony. This convoy of 150 custom cars and motorcycles, along with three custom-wrapped tractor trailers and the Atlanta Motor Speedway Pace Car, will take one lap around the AMS track before departing down US Highway 19 from Hampton to Americus in order to raise funds for Wreaths Across America; an organization that spearheads an effort to lay wreaths on the graves of thousands of fallen veterans at various military cemeteries every year on the Saturday before Christmas. This event is also being done to honor both the first responders and the military.