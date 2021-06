GRAFTON — The former Family Enrichment Center building located at 885 Badger Circle sold this week to Kapco Metal Stamping. The building was built in 1999 by an anonymous family. It was originally named by the United Way of Greater Milwaukee as the United Way Family Enrichment Center. The building was built to be a mainstay of Ozaukee County as a campus of support for the nonprofit agencies of the community. Previously these agencies were forced to work out of churches, basements or home offices; the new space afforded these nonprofits an opportunity to have a professional environment to welcome and greet clients for service from the surrounding Ozaukee County community.