Just last month, Samsung announced a new device called the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 which lets you connect up to three devices and has a DeX shortcut. But that time, they did not reveal when it will be released or how much it would cost. Now we’re getting a few more details about the keyboard including price and availability. Well, at least how much it would cost and when it will be available in Germany. Hopefully, we’ll also know more about other countries and territories eventually as well.