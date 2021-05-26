Creed Humphrey Extends The Kansas City Chiefs’ Legacy Of Second-Round Centers

The 2021 NFL draft is a thing of the past and the Kansas City Chiefs came away with some great players. Their class really begins with the trade for Orlando Brown Jr., acquiring their left tackle of the future while also positioning themselves with another pick in an area of the draft that Brett Veach considered a “hot zone.” There he selected Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey, both considered to be solid picks with the ability to contribute right away. From there, the Chiefs took everything from projects to steals on Day 3, adding Joshua Kaindoh, Noah Gray, Cornell Powell, and Trey Smith.