Creed Humphrey Extends The Kansas City Chiefs’ Legacy Of Second-Round Centers
When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Creed Humphrey in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, it may have been a symbolic move. The Chiefs have a history of drafting stalwart centers in the second round. It was a point made by Tim Grunhard, who started 164 games for the Chiefs over 11 years after being selected in the second round (40th overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft, on the Bleav in Chiefs podcast.