UPDATE 1-Japan has assured U.S. it will keep in 'close contact' on Olympics - White House

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds quote from deputy press secretary)

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has assured the United States that it will keep in close contact about concerns over the coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said Wednesday.

The White House understands “the careful consideration that the Japanese government and the International Olympics committee are weighing” as they prepare for the games, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Tokyo has assured us that they will keep in close contact with Washington as their plans develop.” (Reporting by Heather Timmons and Merdie Nzanga, Editing by Franklin Paul and Aurora Ellis)

