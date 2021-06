After over a year of upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Texas A&M sports are inching closer towards a return to what once was normal before the world shut down. Athletic director Ross Bjork recently announced plans to have Kyle Field at full capacity for this upcoming football season. Bjork would clarify later in an interview with The Houston Chronicle that the 100 percent capacity comes with the caveat that the program would have to actually sell 100 percent of the tickets.