Brian Hoyer won’t be Zach Wilson’s backup this season. The veteran quarterback decided to re-sign with the Patriots after visiting the Jets before the draft. New York made attempts to sign Hoyer, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, but Hoyer wanted to stay in New England after spending the past year with the Patriots. He also played there for the first three years of his career, so he has familiarity with the organization and the offense Josh McDaniels runs.