Boston Red Sox pitching depth being tested after injuries to Tanner Houck, Eduard Bazardo, others: ‘We have to move on to our next options,’ Dave Bush says

All you need to know about the Red Sox' loss to the Tigers, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Whitlock in a rut: For the first month of Garrett Whitlock's major league career, everything seemed to come naturally. Armed with a mid-90s fastball, a plus changeup and more poise than you'd ever expect, he held opponents scoreless in each of first six appearances. But that streak came to an end in Texas over the weekend when he gave up a go-ahead homer in a loss to Texas, and things went downhill further Wednesday at Fenway. Whitlock took over in the 10th inning, and with the automatic runner on second, allowed a bloop single to right followed by a three-run homer to Jeimer Candelario deep into the right-field box seats. And even though the Sox rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning, that homer spelled the difference in the game. No one expected Whitlock to be perfect, but it will be interesting to see how he deals with his first bit of failure in the big leagues. He's earned the trust of his manager and pitching coach to pitch in high-leverage spots despite his lack of experience; now, we'll see how he responds to the first bit of adversity.