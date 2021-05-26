Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner's slaying

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMiZe_0aCGsmjL00

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student claimed for the first time Wednesday that two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part at gunpoint.

In a surprise development, the defense called Cristhian Bahena Rivera as a witness at his first-degree murder trial. He admitted that his black car was the one seen on surveillance video circling Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. He also acknowledged that she ended up in his car's trunk, that he hid her body in a cornfield and that he told investigators where to find it a month later.

But the farm laborer presented a far different narrative about what happened than prosecutors did, denying that he was responsible for the stab wounds to Tibbetts' head, neck and chest that caused her death.

Bahena Rivera said two armed men who were wearing black and had their faces covered by stocking caps showed up at his trailer after he finished showering that evening. The men directed him to get in his car and drive, and they passed Tibbetts as she ran several times before directing him to stop, he said.

Bahena Rivera, 26, said a man with a knife got out of the car and walked down the rural road. The man was gone for about 10 minutes as the second man in the back seat of the car grew nervous, saying, “Come on, Jack,” he claimed.

The defendant said he didn't know the men's identities, but his lawyers have tried to raise suspicions about Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who admitted to an affair with another woman and past anger problems. Police said they cleared Jack as a suspect after establishing he was out of town for work that day.

Bahena Rivera said the men loaded something into his trunk, directed him to drive several miles to a rural area, turn off the car, wait a few minutes and leave. They said they knew his ex-girlfriend and young daughter, and that they would harm them if he ever told anyone what happened, he said.

Bahena Rivera said the men took off on foot down the road and he never saw them again. He said he opened the trunk a few minutes later and found Tibbetts' body, which he said was heavy as he carried it to the cornfield.

He said he covered her body with corn stalks because “I didn't want her to be too exposed to the sun," and that he then left and never planned to discuss what had happened again. Bahena Rivera said he left Tibbetts' phone, Fitbit and earbuds on the side of the road.

Bahena Rivera said he wasn’t truthful when detectives began questioning him about Tibbetts' disappearance on Aug. 20, 2018, because he was worried about his daughter's safety. Back then, he said he had approached Tibbetts as she ran, fought with her after she threatened to call police and then “blacked out" before hiding her body.

He said he agreed to lead investigators to Tibbetts' body early the next day because he was tired and wanted the interrogation to end. And he said police had urged him to “put myself in the family's position and to think of” how he would feel if his daughter was missing.

Bahena Rivera recounted growing up poor in southern Mexico and illegally coming to the U.S. after he turned 17, crossing a river into Texas on an inflatable raft with about 10 other people. He immediately went to live in Iowa, where his father’s brothers had settled, and got a job within days milking cows at a dairy farm, he said.

Bahena Rivera, who has been jailed since his August 2018 arrest, said he worked 12-hour days and was careful to avoid police for fear of deportation. He said never had contact with law enforcement until investigators looking into Tibbetts' disappearance identified his vehicle on a homeowner's surveillance video on her running route.

Most legal experts had not expected Bahena Rivera to testify. His lawyer Chad Frese said during jury selection that he was torn on whether to call his client as a witness. He said that if Bahena Rivera didn't testify, it would look like he had something to hide, but that if he did, he might be seen as trying to save himself.

Jurors perked up when Bahena Rivera took the witness stand and prosecutors furiously took notes while he testified. Bahena Rivera showed little emotion, but his voice dropped and slightly trembled as he discussed the men's alleged threats to his daughter.

The defense rested its case later Wednesday. Closing arguments in the weeklong trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport were scheduled for Thursday. Bahena Rivera faces life in prison if he's convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Men#Deportation#Murder Mystery#Police Detectives#Armed Police#Black Men#Armed Men#Ap#University Of Iowa#Associated Press#Suspect#Man#Investigators#Prison#Gunpoint#Stab Wounds#Faces#Iowa Student#Suspicions#Surveillance Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — The boyfriend of a University of Iowa student testified Wednesday that he had nothing to do with her 2018 abduction and stabbing death, saying he had been out of town for work and was heartbroken by her slaying. Dalton Jack, the longtime boyfriend of...
Brooklyn, IAKCCI.com

Remembering Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa — As the trial for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts begins, KCCI looks back on Tibbetts’ life and memory nearly three years later. Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student from Brooklyn, Iowa. She went missing in July 2018 while on a run. After weeks of searching, authorities located her body in a rural Poweshiek County cornfield.
Posted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Scott County, IAAmes Tribune

Jury selection begins in trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. The trial is taking place in Scott County, and court officials called more than 170 potential jurors to a downtown convention center for jury selection. The parties have agreed to question a pool of 37 candidates in groups of 12 and 13, with an initial group of 17 men and 20 women.
Iowa StateUS News and World Report

Agent Says Suspect in 2018 Iowa Slaying Told Her, ‘I Did It’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led investigators to her body and said that he killed her but couldn't remember how, an officer testified Thursday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera initially denied he...
Iowa StateNewsbug.info

Ex-girlfriend: Suspect in Iowa slaying not violent

Attorneys for a man on trial in the 2018 slaying of a University of Iowa student tried to paint him as a good father while trying to raise suspicion on the victim’s boyfriend. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Iowa StateCourthouse News Service

Trial Kicks Off in Iowa Murder Case That Fueled Immigration Debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (CN) — The murder trial of a Mexican immigrant accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 begins Monday with jury selection in Davenport, amid strong interest among Iowans who expressed grief over the loss of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The case has also attracted national...
Iowa StateDerrick

Video shows suspect asleep before confession in Iowa slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 fell asleep during a lengthy police interrogation, indicating his partial confession may have been coerced while he was sleep deprived, the suspect's defense attorney said Friday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree...
Iowa StateRepublic

Jurors shown videos of runner, vehicle at Iowa murder trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jurors at the trial of the man charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student in 2018 were shown surveillance videos Thursday of a woman running and a vehicle later tied to the defendant driving by her seconds later. Investigators testified about how the video...
Iowa StateTimes Daily

Jury weighs immigrant's fate in 2018 slaying of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors deliberated for three hours Thursday without reaching a verdict in the trial of a farm laborer accused of fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student who disappeared in 2018 while out for a run. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Axios Des Moines

What to know: Trial for Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer starts this week

Jury selection starts today for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose disappearance drew weeks of international attention in 2018.Why it matters: The trial will be one of the most closely watched in recent Iowa history. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, used the case during the 2018 midterm elections as a way to paint a picture of an unsafe country if undocumented immigrants enter the U.S.Case details:Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder after he led officials to Tibbetts' body on Aug. 20, 2018. He told...
Brooklyn, IAWQAD

Timeline of Events: What happened in the case of Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student from Brooklyn, Iowa. Mollie was reported missing in July of 2018. A little more than one-month later, her body was found in a cornfield in a rural area outside of her hometown.
Violent Crimesrunningmagazine.ca

Man convicted for 2018 murder of Iowa runner Mollie Tibbetts

An Iowa jury has found a farm worker named Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old runner and University of Iowa student who was found stabbed to death in the summer of 2018. Bahena Rivera is a Mexican immigrant who was working in the small Iowa town of Brooklyn when Tibbetts disappeared. After his arrest and an interrogation, Bahena Rivera reportedly took police to Tibbetts’s body, which he had left in a cornfield.