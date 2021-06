News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Have you ever wondered about the impact music has had on other forms of art? You may have felt the sensations yourself as the melody traveled through you, triggering a feeling you didn’t even know existed, inspiring you to create something that made you feel the same way. Various painters notably displayed this stimulation from the past and present, as they splattered canvases with their visual depiction of music. Ten such pieces have been discussed below to demonstrate the impact music had in the world of art.