On 5/24/2021, at approximately 2115 hours, the victim was travelling northbound on S Sixth St, operating a white in color, 2007 Hyundai Sonata. The victim came to the intersection of E Washington St and proceeded through the intersection after making a complete stop. Half way through the intersection the victim's vehicle was struck by a blue in color, possibly a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla. The suspect vehicle failed to stop at the properly posted stop sign. The suspect vehicle departed the accident scene without providing any financial information. If anybody has any information regarding this Hit and Run, they may contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. @ 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on the CrimeWatch.