Santa Clarita, CA

Sheriff’s Deputies Urge Santa Clarita Parents To Discuss Safe Driving Tips With Teen Drivers

By KHTS Newsroom
Santa Clarita Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are urging parents to discuss the dangers of distracted driving with their teenage children. With May being the focus of graduations for most families and students, Sheriff’s officials are urging parents to discuss safe driving tips with their students about the danger of distracted driving as most of them are about to take their next step towards independence.

www.hometownstation.com
