Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Value Vault: May 26

By Colby Conway
fantasyalarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies and gentlemen, tonight is going to be a fun slate. Trevor Bauer and Tyler Glasnow are on the slate, and there are some other solid arms that could be involved in your lineup. Now, those two cost a pretty penny, so how are you going to...

www.fantasyalarm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Vault#Tonight#Dfs#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Evan Longoria, Logan Webb, Ty France

June is often when fantasy baseball managers realize the long season doesn’t last forever. Along with signifying the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is also typically when the “It’s still early” excuses expire. That struggling star has far more troubles beyond a fluky slump, and that seventh-place fantasy squad needs to pick up the pace before it’s too late.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Justin Verlander Addresses Retirement Rumors Before Press Conference

Ahead of a big press conference from Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander today, rumors have been circulating that he’s mulling retirement. Taking to Twitter in response to these rumors, Verlander made it extremely clear that it’s not the case. He said that the press conference is just to address his desire to continue pitching.
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/20 - Monkey Knife Fight

The 2021 MLB Season is moving along nicely and we are having a ton of fun with pitcher strikeouts props so far. We will be here week in and week out offering up advice for some of the best prop picks in the industry with Monkey Knife Fight. Our friends...
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB DFS Hit & Run: Playbook Core Plays - May 22

Pitching is very bleak on Saturday. On two SP sites, I will mostly be using Walker Buehler & Chris Bassitt with a sprinkle of Nathan Eovaldi and Justus Sheffield as well. San Diego has been a VERY bad hitting team against left-handed... Go PRO for as low as $9.97/mo. OFFER...
Hobbiesfantasyalarm.com

Esports PrizePicks CSGO DFS Playbook: May 20

Welcome to the PrizePicks CS:GO DFS article provided by Fantasy Alarm! In this article, I will provide two-to-three of my favorite prop bets from the Prize Pick CS:GO Projections posted on their app!. New to PrizePicks? Let me introduce you two! PrizePicks is one of the fastest growing, easiest DFS...
MLBfantasypros.com

Week 6 Quick Grades (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Greetings, friends, and welcome to another instance of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. My apologies for the absence last week. I was traveling from Wednesday through Monday and just wasn’t able to dedicate the time that these grades require, so we tabled the series for Week 5. But we’re back now. We’re refreshed (not really). And we’re better than ever.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – May 19

Happy hump day, everyone! Both FanDuel and DraftKings feature 12 game main slates starting at 7:05. On the weather front, we have some light rain forecasted in Kansas City for the Royals/Brewers game, but other than that, we’re looking dry. Let’s dive into the plays!. Top SP: Jack Flaherty, STL...
NBAfantasyalarm.com

NBA DFS Starting Five: May 23

Of course Westbrook is going to be my top point guard for today's slate. In 33 minutes against the Pacers he went for 18-8-15 for 50 fantasy points and truthfully, that is likely his FLOOR level of... Go PRO for as low as $9.97/mo. OFFER Ends in Min Sec. DOMINATE...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 5/20

Welcome to the MLB DFS Stacks article - where we’ll be looking to highlight the best hitting stacks of the day. These recommendations are categorized as “Cash Game Stacks” and “Tournament Stacks” while outlining risk/reward situations. We will add additional context with other hitting/pitching options throughout the article. Keep in...
Basketballfantasyalarm.com

WNBA DFS Playbook: May 21

This is a weird part of the schedule one week into the season. The Sparks are playing just their second game while Connecticut, New York, Phoenix and Indiana have all played three games. On top of that, you have players still returning to their...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 5/18/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
Lifestylefantasyalarm.com

Esports League of Legends DFS Playbook - May 21

It’s taken a few weeks, but we have finally reached the semi-final stage of MSI. We look at two great matchups that could shake out in a few ways. Four games. DOMINATE the competition and WIN with the #FAmily and Get LeagueSync, Lineup Generator for DraftKings & FanDuel, Award-Winning DFS Playbook, Robust Tools, Premium Live Chat & more for all 11 sports we cover.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 5/19

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS picks for 5/20/2021: Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been a letdown offensively this week, but they still carry a .188 ISO on the season, which is tops in the league. And against right-handed pitchers—which Atlanta faces today—they carry a .191 ISO. This mark is second in the majors, behind only the Red Sox. Right-handed starter Wil Crowe profiles more like a low leverage relief option, and he has not impressed during his brief time in the bigs. He is generating more ground balls and soft contact this year than last, but he walks plenty (11.2%) and doesn’t strike many out (19.1%). On the year it’s 10 walks against 17 strikeouts over 20 2⁄3 innings, for reference. He has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but I think the .276 BABIP and 11.1% HR/FB rate will course correct soon enough, maybe starting today. If so, that’s good news for Atlanta’s sticks.
MLBsportschatplace.com

MLB DFS: FanDuel Main Slate Lineup 5/26/21

We have some great MLB action this afternoon and let us check out our FanDuel MLB DFS “Main Slate” that features 9 games and starts at 7:05pm!. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I do still play these lineups in the big GPP’s just in case it really goes off for a huge day.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes Cheat Sheet for Sunday, May 23

You've got to love an all-day, four-game playoff slate (first tip-off at 2 p.m. EST). If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up, and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.
MLBMLB

DFS picks: Max or deGrom? Ace or value?

Tuesday's pitching slate not only features the return of Jacob deGrom for the Mets, but it also includes a number of other aces in intriguing spots -- including Clayton Kershaw facing the Astros for the first time since the 2017 World Series. Elsewhere, Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes will be...
MLBgoingfor2.com

DFS MLB DraftKings Lineup Advice for 5/26/21

Bare with me on this one. Just got back from a week at Daytona. Played my max on Tuesday’s slate and would like to do it again on Wednesdays. On tap is a 9 game slate including most games that could go either way. Bauer and Glasnow headline the pitchers. While hitters are hoping to go wild versus all the mediocre options.