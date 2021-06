ROSSFORD — Lake baseball defeated Rossford Monday 10-5. Cam Hoffman led the way at the plate for the Flyers, going 2-for-2 and driving in four runs. The Flyers had two players who had three-hit games in the high-powered offensive showdown. Both Tyler Saffran and Richie Hayward went 3-for-4. Saffran had a triple and crossed the plate three times while driving in two runs. Hayward crossed the plate twice and drove in one run.