Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, GA

‘Armed and dangerous’: Union City police name suspect in murder of mother of 6

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmFa3_0aCGrPPj00

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are searching for a man accused in the murder of a mother of six.

Joshua Fisher is the suspect in the murder of Deanna Fuller on May 16. Police said he shot her at her apartment off High Point Road. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Fisher is wanted for murder, battery, damage to property & obstruction with 911 call. He is considered armed and dangerous.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone who knows where Fisher may be are urged to contact detectives at 770-515-7991 or call 911.

Neighbors told police they heard several gunshots but did not witness the shooting. Police found one shell casing in the area and that Fuller was severely bleeding on her head.

The family of Fuller said she was a mother of six and was expecting another child. Fuller’s sister has set up a GoFundMe for her nieces and nephews and burial for her sister.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union City, GA
Union City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Armed And Dangerous#Armed Police#Police Detectives#Man City#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group#Suspect#Union City Police#Grady Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
WGAU

Mississippi boy, 11, dies in apparent accidental shooting, police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. — An 11-year-old Mississippi boy died Tuesday in an apparent accidental shooting in Vicksburg, authorities said. According to The Vicksburg Post and WLBT, the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time at a home on Elizabeth Circle. Vicksburg police and fire crews arrived to find a child who had been shot in the chest and pronounced him dead, authorities said.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
WGAU

FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A city engineer who fatally shot 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building in 2019 “was motivated by perceived workplace grievances” that “he fixated on for years,” according to findings released by the FBI on Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis...
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
WGAU

Man lucky to be alive after being found stuck inside farm equipment for two days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A man is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from being stuck for two days inside farm equipment at a California vineyard. The incident occurred in the early morning on June 8 when the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa, California -- about 60 miles north of San Francisco -- received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at a private property.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Fulton County, GAcbslocal.com

‘This Should Have Never Happened’: Attorneys Announce Lawsuit In Death Of 18-Year-Old Fulton County Jail Inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The family of Tyrique Tookes, 18, and their attorneys announced a lawsuit against the people responsible for his care inside the Fulton County Jail. Tookes, who was booked into the jail in March 2019, was found dead in his cell in May 2019, after complaining about chest pains for several days. Authorities launched both criminal and civil investigations.
Atlanta, GAMiddletown Press

Family alleges medical neglect killed 18-year-old in jail

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old who died in a Georgia jail said in a lawsuit that his death was the result of medical neglect by health care workers at the facility. WXIA-TV reports that Tyrique Tookes died after about six weeks in the Fulton County Jail. He...
Cherokee County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Spa shooting survivor speaks on accused shooter indictments

ATLANTA — Still recovering from his injuries after he was shot at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz now turns his attention to a Grand Jury in Cherokee County indicting accused shooter, Robert Aaron Long, Tuesday on murder charges. With his attorney, Doug Rohan, translating, Hernandez-Ortiz, said he...